Person fatally falls from stands during Ohio State graduation

A person died after having fallen from spectator stands to the ground level during Ohio State University's graduation ceremony Sunday in Columbus, school leaders said.

The incident was under investigation. The identity of the deceased was unavailable.

The ceremony at Ohio Stadium featured entrepreneur Christopher Pan as the spring commencement speaker. A school spokesperson told NBC affiliate WCMH of Columbus the death did not affect the day's schedule of events from noon to roughly 3 p.m.

