Person of interest in Brooklyn deli stabbing of twin sisters, killing one of the sisters, is in custody

A person of interest was taken into custody on Friday for the stabbing of twin sisters outside a Brooklyn deli, killing one of the sisters, the New York Police Department confirmed.

The Park Slope community is grieving the death of 19-year-old Samyia Spain, who was killed on Sunday night after a man stabbed her in the chest for rejecting his advances, and wounded her sister Sanyia Spain in the arm.

"Samyia Spain was bright-eyed and ready for the world," said a GoFundMe set up by Spain's family to raise funds for her memorial. "She was loving, caring and kind. The life of the party, a star in the making, a leader."

No charges have been filed yet against the person in custody, the NYPD said. Their identity has not been released.

A manhunt was initiated for a 20-year-old man earlier this week in connection with the stabbing, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told WNBC.

“This guy came out of a party hole down the street, got very aggressive with one of the girls trying to get some contact information,” Kenny told WNBC. “When they didn’t take to his advances, it got verbal. Then it got physical.”

Mohammed Albhar, who works at the deli where the stabbing occurred, said the girls were regulars there. Albhar was not there at the time of the stabbing, but heard about it from his colleagues at Slope Natural Plus the following day.

"I watched them grow up," said Albhar. "I know their father and mother. [Samyia] was friendly — a good girl."

Albhar's colleagues told him that the girls took refuge inside the store as the man yelled at them and kicked the door from outside. He waited outside the deli for the girls to leave, and stabbed them when they got outside, said Albhar.

Since the stabbing, people have come to the deli to drop off cards and check in with its employees, said Albhar. He has worked at the deli since it opened 16 years ago.