Plane emergency evacuation slide lands in Chicago neighborhood

An emergency evacuation slide from a plane that landed Monday at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago apparently fell off and was found in a nearby neighborhood, officials said.

No injuries were reported. Pictures from NBC Chicago showed what looked like a large section of plastic-like material being removed by officials. It landed in a backyard, the station reported.

Maintenance workers at the airport noticed the slide was missing from United Airlines Boeing 767 that had just arrived from Switzerland, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“We immediately contacted the FAA and are working with our team to better understand the circumstances around this matter,” United Airlines said in a statement.

The flight from Zurich landed safely and had 155 passengers and 10 crew members aboard, the airline said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The FAA said it is investigating.