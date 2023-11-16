Police appeal for information over Washington couple's 'suspicious' disappearance

Police are searching for a married couple who mysteriously disappeared this week in "suspicious" circumstances, and have appealed to the public for any information.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said that Karen Koep and her husband, identified only as Davido, from Washington state, have been missing for several days.

The alarm was raised on Monday when officers carried out a welfare check at their home in the Lake Forest development, north of Seattle, after one of the pair failed to turn up for work.

Deputies who turned up "found that the husband and wife were missing and circumstances surrounding their disappearance is suspicious," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday.

Davido, and Karen Koep. Thurston County Sheriff

Their car was later found on a street in Lacey, east of Olympia, near to where Koep works as a chiropractor, according to a listing on Zocdoc.

Commenters on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook posts praised her work as a chiropractor and spoke of their shock over her disappearance. “That’s my chiropractor. She is wonderful. I hope all is well!” one wrote.

The sheriff's office released a picture of the 2015 silver Toyota Yaris in the hopes it would generate some leads from the public.

"To ensure the integrity of the investigation we have not released many details. But, if you saw the above-pictured vehicle, please contact us at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us or through dispatch, 360-704-2740," the sheriff's office said.

Both local and state authorities are now involved in the search.