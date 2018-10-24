Middle-school girls planned to kill, drink blood of classmates, police say

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press

BARTOW, Fla. — Authorities in central Florida say two middle school girls brought knives to school in a foiled plot to kill classmates, cut them up and drink their blood.

Arrest affidavits released Wednesday by the Bartow Police Department said the two girls, ages 11 and 12, were armed with knives Tuesday at Bartow Middle School before they were caught. No one was hurt.

Investigators said the girls planned to stake out a bathroom and wait for smaller students to enter.

The affidavit says the students planned to cut their victims' throats, cut up their bodies, eat the flesh and drink their victims' blood.

Bartow Middle School in Florida Google

Authorities said the students then planned to kill themselves.

Police say the plot was foiled when administrators searched for them after they didn't show up for class.