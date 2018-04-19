Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Power in Puerto Rico largely restored after islandwide blackout

More than 1.1 million customers had electricity as of 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

by Daniella Silva /
Victor Vazquez, employee of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), during repair work on power lines affected by Hurricane Maria on April 18, 2018 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.Jose Jimenez Tirado / Getty Images

Power was restored to more than a million customers in Puerto Rico on Thursday — a day after an islandwide blackout crippled the U.S. territory seven months after the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

More than 1.1 million customers had electricity as of 7 a.m. Thursday morning, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority said on Twitter.

Geraldo Quiñones López, a spokesman for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), told NBC News Thursday morning that the electrical system was stabilizing.

“What’s happening is that the places where there are more clients who remain without power were the areas most impacted, damaged by the hurricane,” he said.

The more than million customers with power represented some 80 percent of the power authority’s customers and Quiñones said crews were working vigorously to restore power to those customers who had power before Wednesday’s blackout. He said the company hoped to have service restored by midday. More than 41,000 customers have not had their power restored seven months after the Hurricane Maria.

While Puerto Rico had been hit with several major blackouts in the hurricane’s wake, Wednesday marked the first time power was knocked out to the entire island since the vicious Category 4 hurricane made landfall on Sept. 20.

 A general view shows a street after a major power line failure in southern Puerto Rico cut electricity to almost all customers, in San Juan, Puerto Rico on April 18. Gabriel Lopez Albarran / Reuters

Justo González, an executive deputy director of the power authority, said Wednesday that the blackout was caused by a private contractor when a bulldozer downed a transmission line while trying to remove a collapsed tower.

The latest blackout came just one week after 840,000 customers were left without power after a single tree fell on another power line in the center of the island in a major outage caused by the same subcontractor, according to officials. A backup line that was supposed to prevent such an outage also failed.

The subcontractor involved in Wednesday's and last week's failures was fired and would no longer be helping with restoration efforts, Quiñones said Wednesday.

Puerto Rico's legislators are currently debating whether to privatize the island's power authority, which is $14 in debt.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said in a statement Wednesday that he had suggested the power authority cancel the contract with the subcontractor responsible for the outage.

"This is the second power failure that has affected the people of Puerto Rico in less than a week," he said in the statement.

