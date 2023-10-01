Powerball draw produces no winners, pushing jackpot past $1 billion

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Saturday night's Powerball lottery draw took place without a single six-number ticket matching its numbers, a result that pushed the jackpot past the $1 billion mark, game officials said.

The draw revealed two $2 million, multiplier-enhanced tickets, in Indiana and North Carolina, and five $1 million tickets, one each in Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and two in Florida, they said in a statement overnight.

Those tickets all matched the draw's five white ball numbers, officials said.

But no ticket matched the draw's five numbers (19, 30, 37, 44, and 46) plus its red Powerball result (22), rolling the jackpot to Monday at $1.04 billion, they said.

The amount makes it the fourth-most-valuable Powerball jackpot and marks 32 consecutive drawings without a winner, game officials said.