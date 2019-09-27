Breaking News Emails
A Florida middle school teacher called Donald Trump an "idiot" on a quiz for students, angering at least one parent who objected to the presidential pejorative.
The instructor at Watson B. Duncan Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens recently gave a quiz asking kids to identify the "45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot," NBC affiliate WPTV reported.
The choices were Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Trump.
The 45th president, Trump, took office on Jan. 20 2017, is a Republican and was a New York City real estate developer before his White House run.
Duncan Principal Philip D'Amico sent a letter to parents saying the matter is under investigation and the teacher has been reassigned.
"The question was inappropriate and demonstrated an unacceptable lack of good judgment on the part of the teacher. An investigation is now underway, and the teacher has been reassigned during this process," D'Amico wrote.
"Because this is an open inquiry, I am not at liberty to share any additional details with you at this point. I apologize for this incident, and for the offensive verbiage used in the question. Thank you for your patience, and your continued support of Watson B. Duncan Middle School."
At least one parent of Duncan student complained to the school.
"I don't believe opinions belong in the classrooms whether it's religion, politics, ethnic background or any of those things," that parent told WPTV.
Justin Katz, the local union president, declined to discuss that matter on Friday, telling NBC News that "this is an open investigation and we are still awaiting the final facts to be revealed."