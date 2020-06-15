Rayshard Brooks' widow says she can't watch video of his killing: 'I'm already in enough pain'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The widow of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot by police outside of an Atlanta Wendy's Friday, said she cannot watch the videos of her husband being killed.

"I’m already in enough pain right now so to see anything of my husband being shot down ... I couldn’t see that. I can’t stomach that right now," Tomika Miller said in an interview that aired on the "TODAY" show Monday.

She added that she's dreading her husband's funeral because it means explaining death to their four young children, particularly to her daughter who turned eight on the day her father died.

Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, during an interview with NBC's "TODAY" show on June 15, 2020. TODAY

The Morning Rundown Get a head start on the morning's top stories. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Then I have to relive it all over again," Miller said. "And I have to explain to her what death is and how we gotta keep going and we gotta be brave for your father."

Authorities in Georgia ruled Sunday that the shooting of Brooks, 27, was a homicide. He died after he was shot twice in the back, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement. Two law enforcement experts told NBC News that the shooting wasn't justified.

Police had been called to the Wendy's on a report of a man sleeping in his car in the drive-through.

He struggled with the officers after they administered a field sobriety test and tried to take him into custody. Surveillance video appears to show Brooks running away from the officers with a stun gun that he'd taken from one of them, said Vic Reynolds, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

While running, Brooks appeared to turn around and point the weapon at police, Reynolds said.

"At that point, the Atlanta officer reaches down and retrieves his weapon from his holster, discharges it, strikes Mr. Brooks there on the parking lot, and he goes down."

Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot Brooks, was fired. A second officer, Devin Brosnan, was placed on administrative duty. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned over the shooting, saying in a statement that "it is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve."

The shooting prompted protests Saturday night near the Wendy's, which was set on fire.

Brooks' death comes amid widespread weekslong protests over the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.