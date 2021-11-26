Rocker Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid for the second time in weeks

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in weeks, he shared from Italy on his Instagram account.

"Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid," Adams' post said.

“So it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support #sohappyithurts,” he wrote, referencing the title of his upcoming album.

The post was accompanied by three photos — one of him in a room, apparently after taking a Covid test, one of an ambulance and another of him sitting in the ambulance, wearing a mask.

Adams, 62, who is also a photographer, shot the 2022 Pirelli calendar and traveled to Milan to appear at press events Sunday and Monday, according to The Associated Press.

Some of his subjects for the calendar, called "On the Road" are Iggy Pop, Cher, Jennifer Hudson, Saweetie and St. Vincent.

Adams, who is vaccinated, had to drop out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony late last month after testing positive for Covid the first time, Billboard reported. He was supposed to perform "It's Only Love" with H.E.R., honoring Tina Turner. Keith Urban stepped in.