Rumer Willis welcomes first baby

Rumer Willis welcomed her first child, posting a baby photo and her unique name Tuesday.

“Louetta Isley Thomas Willis,” Willis, 34, captioned an Instagram photo of her newborn daughter.

“You are pure magic,” added Willis. “Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of.” Rumer shares Louetta with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

The little girl’s name is a classic, Laura Wattenberg, founder of Namerology.com and author of “The Baby Name Wizard” told TODAY.com.

“Louetta is an unconventional choice today, a genuine throwback. Back in the early days of the 20th Century, it would have been the height of fashion,” noted Wattenberg. “Parents of that time used the then-trendy -etta ending the way parents today use endings like -leigh and -lyn.”

“You might have met a Loretta, Rosetta, Annetta, Floretta and many more,” she added. “Today this style of name is ultra-rare. It shows that you don’t necessarily have to invent a new name to be unique.”

Hilary Duff, Ireland Baldwin (who is pregnant with her first child), Sailor Brinkley Cook and Melanie Griffith all congratulated the first-time mom on Instagram.

Emma Heming Willis, who is married to Willis' father Bruce Willis, commented, “Omg we love her so so much.”

In December 2022, the new parents declared their pregnancy on Instagram with a pic of Thomas kissing Willis' pregnant stomach.

Demi Moore shared the photo too, writing, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era.”

Little Louetta has a big, blended family, with Bruce Willis and Moore as grandparents (Rumer’s parents), aunts Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis (Rumer’s sisters) and Heming Willis, who is married to Bruce.

“We’re a family of weirdos,” Rumer Willis told “People“ earlier this month, adding, “I love that so much. I really hope that that is engendered in this child. That’s my favorite thing, laughing with my family.”

Willis' baby name is fittingly distinctive.

“I come from a family where I’m named Rumer, and my sisters are Scout and Tallulah, so I knew that I wanted something interesting, unique and different,” she told “People” adding, “Thankfully, my partner was super down.”

Louetta may have been named on sight, as her mom suggested in the “People” interview.

“But then there’s a part of me too, that I feel like I have to see [the baby]. It’s such a weird sensation where you’re like, ‘I love this kid, this little person so much, but I don’t necessarily know them, so I have to see who they are and see if that fits.'"