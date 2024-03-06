RuPaul’s new memoir, ‘The House of Hidden Meanings,’ is already a bestseller

After first being announced and available to pre-order in October, RuPaul‘s memoir “The House of Hidden Meanings” debuted on Tuesday, and it's already a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon.

The book only focuses on RuPaul’s first 40 years of life, before he co-created “Drag Race,” for which he’s earned three Emmy Awards as its host. The wide-ranging book starts off with his early years growing up as a queer Black kid in San Diego navigating complex relationships with his absent father and temperamental mother, and goes on to tell stories from his time in the punk and drag scenes of Atlanta and New York, to falling in love with his husband, Georges LeBar, and becoming sober.

“I’m so excited and so anxious at the same time, because I reveal so much of myself,” RuPaul said on Instagram where he announced his memoir. “You know, this world today it feels so hostile and it’s such a scary place to be vulnerable in, but I did it. So, get ready.”

He continued in the caption, writing that the process of telling his story left him “gooped, gagged and, stripped raw.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which returned o MTV for its 16th season in December, revealed 14 new drag queens competing for the $200,000 grand prize and the title of America’s next drag superstar. The two-part series premiere featured the queens showing off their stuff in the annual talent show, which has become a mainstay on the series.