‘Sad, tragic day’: Los Angeles firefighter dies after responding to house blaze

A Los Angeles firefighter died Thursday after he was injured while battling a house blaze, officials said.

"This morning, our LA County Fire Department responded to a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes. They were able to save the family inside, but tragically, one of our own Los Angeles County Firefighters lost his life in the effort," Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement.

The firefighter has not been identified, but Hahn said he is survived by a wife and two young sons.

"His bravery and sacrifice will not be forgotten," Hahn said. During a news conference, she called Thursday a "sad, tragic day” for Los Angeles County.

Crews were called to the fire in the home's attic at about 2:20 a.m., NBC Los Angeles reported.

The firefighter was overcome by smoke and fire while inside, Interim Chief Anthony Marrone said.

“He put out a mayday for assistance from other firefighters,” Marrone said. “They were able to locate him and rescue him," but he died at a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.