Search for suspect underway after New Mexico state police officer fatally shot on highway

A New Mexico State police officer was fatally shot on a local highway and a search was ongoing Friday afternoon for an "armed and dangerous" suspect.

The officer, who was not identified, was killed on Interstate 40 near mile marker 320, state police announced on X Friday.

“Scene is still active. Details are limited” the agency said.

Authorities shared photos of the suspect, last seen on foot on the I-40 Frontage Road at milepost 304 between Montoya and Newkirk.

He was last seen wearing brown hoodie and jacket.

Police warned that if the public sees the suspect to not approach and call 911.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call state police.