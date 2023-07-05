Search underway for missing backpacker in Yosemite National Park

Officials at Yosemite National Park are searching for a man who went missing over the weekend while backpacking in the park.

Hayden Klemenok was last seen entering Chilnualna Creek in Yosemite National Park on Sunday. Yosemite National Park

Hayden Klemenok was part of a group that was backpacking at Upper Chilnualna Fall on Sunday afternoon, when he entered Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction and has not been seen since, according to a post on the park’s Facebook page and website Tuesday.

Park officials are asking anyone who hiked in the area of Upper Chilnualna Fall on Sunday or any time since to contact park dispatch.

“Simply knowing where you went and when you were there may help us focus the search, whether you saw anyone or not,” the park said in the post.

Klemenok was last seen wearing a tan brimmed hat, white sunglasses, red T-shirt, blue swimming trunks, and white Adidas shoes.

An alert on the park’s website warns visitors to stay away from rivers and creeks due to flooding, noting they are “surprisingly swift, cold, and dangerous.”