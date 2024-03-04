Police are searching for three men who they said opened fire on a house party in King City, California, on Sunday night, killing four people and injuring at least three others.

King City Police Department said in a statement that officers were called to North 2nd Street at 6 p.m. and found three men had been shot in the front yard — all were pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who was also shot was taken to Mee Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the statement said.

Three other victims, all men, were treated in Natividad Hospital in Salinas, it added.

"A silver Kia pulled up in front of the residence. Three males exited the vehicle and shot multiple rounds at the partygoers in the front yard. The suspects got back in their vehicle and fled the scene," the police statement said.

KCPD said the suspects were wearing dark clothes and had dark masks covering their heads.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous and have not been identified, police said, urging anyone with information on the incident to come forward and contact the force.