Five people were arrested Thursday night after gunfire and multiple fights erupted following a soccer game in California, authorities said.

More than 40 officers responded to the chaotic scene that broke out at PayPal Park, which sits just west of San Jose's airport, city police said. Authorities declared the incident an "unlawful assembly."

One person suffered a "grazing bullet wound," while several others were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Authorities have not released the names of the people charged, but said one of the suspects was arrested on firearms violations.

Patrol Units are currently responding to and assisting Officers at PayPal Park.



After tonight’s soccer game multiple fights and at least one shooting was reported at the stadium and surrounding lots.



This is an active seen. Unknown injuries and no numbers on arrests yet. pic.twitter.com/B2zf9O6p5t — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 8, 2021

The violence occurred after the San Jose Earthquakes beat Cruz Azul 2-0 at PayPal Park. It wasn't clear if any players were among the injured.

No other details, including what happened before the fight broke out, were immediately available.