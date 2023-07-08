Six dead in small plane crash in southern California

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Six people are dead after a small plane crashed in southern California early Saturday morning, officials say.

Deputies responded to the crash site in Murrieta at around 4:15 a.m. and found the aircraft “fully engulfed in flames in a field,” according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s office.

All six occupants of the plane were pronounced dead on the scene. Officials have not identified the victims.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.