At least six people died and several more were seriously injured Sunday as powerful winds blew sand and dust across an interstate in Utah, causing a series of car crashes, authorities said.

The accident occurred on Interstate 15 just before 5 p.m. in Millard County, about two hours south of Salt Lake City, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

About 20 cars and trucks were involved, the department said, adding that several people were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Images posted by the department showed what appeared to be the wreckage of a car beneath a tractor-trailer and a car that had been partly severed by a different 18-wheeler.