Skier suffers fatal fall in Grand Teton National Park's Death Canyon

A skier suffered a fatal fall Sunday in Grand Teton National Park's Death Canyon, the park service said.

A climber in the Wyoming park called authorities when they saw someone fall in the Apocalypse Couloir, according to a statement from the National Park Service. The climber reported that the skier appeared to be unresponsive.

Teton County Search and Rescue responded and found Radcliff Spencer, 27, of Wyoming, had fallen while trying to ski the narrow path.

"Resuscitation efforts were attempted but proved unsuccessful due to the nature of injuries sustained," said the park service statement.

Spencer's body was airlifted from the mountain. Four other people in his party were transported out of the canyon by helicopter.

"While the snowpack remains generally stable, hazards still exist and may carry high consequence in technical terrain," the National Park Service statement said.