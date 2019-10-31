Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By David K. Li
A small plane crashed along a busy road in central Florida on Thursday, killing two people on board, officials said.
Police in Ocala, about 40 miles south of Gainesville, told city residents to steer clear of the area near 60th Avenue and 43rd Street "due to an aircraft accident," authorities said.
There have been "two confirmed fatalities of airplane occupants," according to Ocala firefighters.
The plane clipped the top of an SUV before it hit a pole and went up in flames, police told NBC affiliate WESH in Orlando.