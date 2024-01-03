Snoop Dogg is joining NBC’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg is teaming up with NBC to provide coverage of the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“The global megastar will be on site in Paris to provide regular reports for the Olympic Primetime Show beginning July 26, 2024, on NBC and Peacock,” NBC Sports said in a press release on Dec. 31.

Viewers can expect to see a lot of the rapper, 52, during the Olympics, as he will take a deep dive into the city and the athletes hoping to make their mark.

“Throughout the Games, Snoop will speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and provide the large primetime U.S. audience with his unique take on what’s happening in Paris,” the release said.

“He’ll explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends, and families.”

Snoop Dogg and the Olympics may not jump out as a natural combination, but he says it’s an ideal fit.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” he said in the release.

“We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

This will not be Snoop’s first go-round at the Olympics, either. He previously reported during the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo, appearing on the Peacock show “Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg.”

That endeavor helped pave the way for this new gig.

“Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production.

“That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”

Coverage of the Summer Olympics will run from July 26 until Aug. 11 on NBC and Peacock, as well as USA Network, GOLF Channel, CNBC, E! and Universo.