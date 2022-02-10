IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

South Korean diplomat attacked, nose broken on New York City street

The 53-year-old man, walking with friend, was attacked without provocation in Manhattan.
New York City Police Department officers. Lucas Jackson / Reuters file
By David K. Li and Elizabeth Landry

A South Korean diplomat was punched on a New York City street Wednesday night by a random attacker who fled the scene, officials said.

The assault unfolded near the corner of East 35th Street and Fifth Avenue as the 53-year-old diplomat was walking with a friend at 8:10 p.m., according to the New York City Police Department.

The attacker didn't say anything while punching the Korean official, who suffered a broken nose, police said. The victim even showed his South Korean diplomatic ID to the attacker, who fled toward Sixth Avenue.

The assault happened on the edge of Manhattan's Koreatown and about a mile southwest of U.N. headquarters.

A representative of the South Korean consulate could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

There was no arrest as of Thursday morning, and a motive wasn't immediately clear, a police spokesman said.

Anti-Asian hate crimes have been soaring, in the months since the coronavirus pandemic struck, according to a study published in January by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

David K. Li

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.

Elizabeth Landry