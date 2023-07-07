Southwest Airlines flight diverted after flight attendant received AirDrop photos suggesting bomb was on board

A Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Hawaii was diverted on Monday after a flight attendant received photos on their phone alluding that a bomb was on board, officials say.

Flight 3316 to Maui was diverted to Oakland, California, Monday afternoon after photographs were sent via Apple's “AirDrop” feature to a flight attendant on board "suggesting a bomb was contained within the aircraft," the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said.

Once the plane landed, it was evacuated by Oakland Airport Operations, the Transportation Security Administration and Airport Police Services, authorities said.

All the passengers and their luggage were searched with the help of explosive detection canines, but no explosive materials were found, the sheriff’s office said.

The plane continued its journey to Hawaii without further issue, officials said.

There have been no arrests in connection with the incident, which remains under investigation, and the case has been forwarded to the FBI, the sheriff’s office said.

Southwest Airlines confirmed the flight was diverted and continued on to its destination.

"Safety is our guiding focus and we’re grateful for patience and understanding during this delayed journey to Hawaii," a spokesperson said Friday.

Valerie Maluchnik was on the flight with her two children and shared a TikTok showing the moment an officer with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office boarded the flight and said there was a security issue and the passengers had to disembark.