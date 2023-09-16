Storm Lee now a post-tropical cyclone; expected to make landfall in eastern Canada

Post-tropical cyclone Lee is gearing up to make landfall in Nova Scotia in eastern Canada Saturday.

The storm, located about 105 miles south-southeast of Eastport, Maine, is expected to continue moving north until its center makes landfall "near or just east of the U.S./Canada border" Saturday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm will then move across eastern Canada Saturday night and Sunday.

“Lee is expected to be at or just below hurricane strength when it reaches Nova Scotia later today," the National Hurricane Center said in an update. "Weakening is forecast tonight and Sunday while Lee moves across Atlantic Canada."

Formerly a hurricane, Lee became a post-tropical cyclone Saturday because it no longer possesses the characteristics to be considered tropical. The new designation is not a downgrade in impacts as Lee is still producing hurricane-force winds at 75 mph and may bring hurricane conditions to Eastern Canada when it makes landfall Saturday.

In the meantime, Lee has already brought heavy rains, strong winds and coastal flooding to parts of New England and Canada.

In Maine, many regions are forecast to receive strong winds gusts Saturday, including the city of Rockland along the coast, which may experience 65 mph winds.

Also on Saturday, Lee is expected to bring 1 to 4 inches of rain to eastern Massachusetts and Maine as well as western Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

"The strong winds are likely to lead to downed trees and potential power outages," the National Hurricane Center said. "Heavy rainfall from Lee may produce localized urban and small stream flooding in portions of far eastern Massachusetts, eastern Maine, New Brunswick, and western Nova Scotia today."

"Dangerous storm surge" will bring coastal flooding to Atlantic Canada and will be accompanied by "large and destructive waves" near the coast.

A hurricane watch is in effect for New Brunswick from the U.S./Canada border to Point Lepreau, including Grand Manan Island and across almost all of Nova Scotia.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for all of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Magdalen Islands and across northern New Brunswick.

A tropical storm warning issued from Westport, Rhode Island to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, including Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, was discontinued at 11 a.m. E.T.