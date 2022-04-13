Student dies after stabbing in Missouri middle school bathroom, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A middle school student who was stabbed — reportedly by another student — at a Kansas City middle school has died of his injuries, Kansas City police said.

Police said in a news release that the injured student died at a hospital later Tuesday following the incident. Police had earlier reported that the boy had been taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The stabbing occurred in a restroom at Northeast Middle School, which teaches seventh and eighth grade students, police spokesperson Donna Drake said.

Two male students had some type of confrontation, Drake said, but a motive for the stabbing was still being investigated.

Police have not released the name of the child who died or the student arrested.

The school was placed on lockdown and closed for the rest of Tuesday.

In a statement on Twitter, Mayor Quinton Lucas said "too many of children are struggling and we all have to do more to get them the help they need."

On Wednesday, he added: "Enforcement is vital, but it is also clear that investment through youth mental health and reducing the volume of illegally trafficked and obtained weapons needs our focus."