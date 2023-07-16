Suspect accused of killing 4 in Georgia suburb shot dead after manhunt

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A suspect accused of killing four people in a Georgia suburb just south of Atlanta on Saturday was killed following a manhunt, officials said.

"The monster is dead," Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Law enforcement tracked the suspect to a location in the area and exchanged gunfire with the suspect twice before he was "neutralized" and ultimately declared dead, the sheriff said.

Officials were looking for Andre Longmore, 40, after obtaining four murder warrants against him in connection with the shooting.

Officials said Longmore shot and killed three men and one woman in Hampton around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Two law enforcement officers responding to the attacks were injured Saturday. Scandrett mentioned injured deputies Sunday, but it wasn't immediately clear if he was speaking about those two or possibly additional law enforcement involved in Sunday's confrontation.

The initial violence and Sunday's shootouts were under investigation.