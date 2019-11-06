Breaking News Emails
Criminal investigators have arrested a suspect with a possible connection to the killing of nine American citizens, three women and six children, in the Mexican border state of Sonora.
The Agency for Criminal Investigation in the state of Sonora said in a statement on its Facebook page on Tuesday that officers found the suspect — whose name and sex has not been released — in the town of Agua Prieta, near the border with Arizona.
"A person was arrested in possession of two .223 long guns, a .308 long gun, ten .223 caliber magazines, a .308 full magazine and a 50-gauge Barrett long rifle," the agency's statement said. "We are investigating the possibility that the person who was arrested had participated in these terrible events."
Investigators also found several vehicles including a bullet-proofed SUV.
No information has yet been released on the two hostages, who were both found gagged and tied up in a pickup truck by investigators.
Relatives of the victims told NBC News that a motorcade consisting of several families was attacked Monday, with three cars getting shot at and another set on fire. They also confirmed eight children, ranging in age from seven months old to early teens, survived the ordeal.