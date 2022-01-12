Suspect arrested in rapper Young Dolph's killing, marshals say

A man suspected in the November killing of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis was apprehended Tuesday in Indiana, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Justin Johnson, 23, was named as a suspect in the Nov. 17 killing of the musician, whose name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., last week and a $15,000 reward had been offered.

Young Dolph, 36, was fatally shot at a bakery shortly after noon after two men got out of a Mercedes-Benz with guns and opened fire, Memphis police have said.

The rapper, who grew up in Memphis, was in town for an annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, his attorney said at the time.

A suspected motive in the shooting has not been released.

On Wednesday, the marshals service said an arrest warrant for first-degree murder had been issued for Johnson in the musician’s killing.

Johnson is alleged to have fatally shot Young Dolph, the marshals said.

It was not immediately clear if Johnson had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The marshals statement Tuesday did not say where in Indiana Johnson was arrested. A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday.

Young Dolph launched his career with a series of mixtapes beginning in 2008, moving up the hip-hop ranks and the Billboard charts in 2016 with gold-certified hits like “100 Shots.” His 2020 album, “Rich Slave,” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Chance the Rapper and Gucci Mane were among the musicians who expressed shock and sadness over his death. A public memorial was held at the FedExForum, which is the home of the Memphis Grizzlies and University of Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team.