Suspect in fatal Nashville Easter brunch shooting is captured in Kentucky after dayslong search

The man accused of opening fire during an Easter Sunday brunch at a restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, killing one person and injuring seven others is now in custody in Kentucky, according to police.

Anton Rucker, 46, was arrested at a Princeton residence, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a statement. He surrendered without incident and is being held in Kentucky on a fugitive from justice warrant, police said.

One man was killed and several were injured in a shooting at Roasted restaurant in Nashville on Sunday. Metro Nashville Police Department

The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. Sunday, at the restaurant Roasted, where Allen Beachem, 33, was shot and killed.

Seven other people were injured with gunshot wounds, none of which were critical, April Weatherly, an executive assistant at Nashville's public affairs office, said. Rucker was involved in an argument with another man prior to the shooting, Weatherly said.

Following the shooting, Rucker fled the scene in a gray Mercedes GLS 450, which police recovered Monday evening, according to a post on X.

According to police, Rucker is a convicted felon who has been arrested at least twice in the past year — once in August on aggravated assault and gun charges, and again in October on drugs charges. More information regarding the status of those cases is currently unavailable, attorney information for Rucker wasn't immediately available Wednesday.