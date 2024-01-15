Suspect in Gilgo Beach killings to be charged with fourth count of murder

Rex Heuermann, the man who has been charged with the murder of three sex workers on Long Island's Gilgo Beach, is expected to be charged with a fourth murder, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

Raymond Tierney, Suffolk County District Attorney, will announce the new charges after they are unsealed at the Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead, Long Island.

Authorities have previously said that Heuermann, 60, is the prime suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, but they did not have enough evidence to charge him in that case at the time of the other charges.

A lawyer for Heuermann did not immediately respond Sunday night to an emailed request for comment on the new charges.

Heuermann was arrested in July 2023 as detectives surrounded him outside his Manhattan architecture office. He was charged with the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; and Amber Lynn Costello, 27, all found in high weeds near Gilgo Beach, on the south shore of Long Island.

Following Heuermann’s arrest in connection with the killings of Barthelemy, Waterman and Costello, he was considered to be the prime suspect in Brainard-Barnes’ murder, and that authorities had “substantial evidence” of his involvement in the case, a bail application obtained by NBC News at the time said.

The remains of all four women — known as the "Gilgo Four" — were discovered in December 2010 when authorities were searching for Shannan Gilbert, another sex worker who went missing around that time.

All four women were discovered along a stretch of Ocean Parkway.

Heuermann was connected to the deaths through DNA obtained from a discarded slice of pizza found in trash outside his office. His wife's hair was also found at the crime scenes, leading investigators to believe items used in the slayings, including burlap sacks and tape, came from the residence they shared.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty in July to three charges of first-degree murder and three charges of second-degree murder in the killings of Batrthelemy, Waterman and Costello. He broke down emotionally as he was officially read the charges in court and was ordered held without bail.

11 bodies discovered

Although Gilbert’s remains were not discovered until December 2011, in the search for her, authorities found the remains of 11 others.

Barthelemy's remains were found first on Dec. 11, 2010. Two days later, three more bodies turned up in the search: Waterman, Costello, and Brainard-Barnes.

Partial remains of Jessica Taylor were found along Ocean Parkway in March 2011.

The next month, three additional bodies were discovered: that of 24-year-old Valerie Mack, a female toddler and a man. Mack was not identified until 2020.

Partial remains from both Taylor and Mack were also found years earlier in Manorville, about 45 miles east of Gilgo Beach, police said.

Two additional bodies were then found in Nassau County, where Heuermann lives.

Barthelemy, Waterman, Costello, Brainard-Barnes, Gilbert, Taylor and Mack were all sex workers. Heuermann has not been charged in the deaths of Gilbert, Taylor or Mack.

In a November interview with "Dateline," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said authorities are investigating potential links between Heuermann and the other victims.

“One thing we’re not going to do is rule out any of those bodies that were found out on Ocean Parkway,” he said.