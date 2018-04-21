Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Syracuse University has permanently expelled the Theta Tau fraternity from campus after a video showing members using racial slurs and derogatory language came to light last week.

Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud made the announcement in a video to students and faculty on Saturday.

“The racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, ableist and sexist video was part of a Theta Tau sponsored event,” he said. “Syracuse University is a place for people that come from all backgrounds,” he added.

The school initially suspended the engineering fraternity after the university got hold of a video from a private Facebook group showing brothers reciting a racist and anti-Semitic oath.

"I solemnly swear to always have hatred in my heart," a member said referring to blacks, Hispanics and Jews in derogatory terms.