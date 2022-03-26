Taylor Hawkins, longtime Foo Fighters drummer, dies at 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, the rock band announced Friday. He was 50.

The band, founded by lead singer Dave Grohl, said in a tweet that they were devastated by Hawkins’ untimely death.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band said in the statement.

The cause of death was not released in the band's statement. The rock group said Hawkins was a beloved member of the band.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time,” the band wrote.

The Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform in Bogota, Colombia, at the Festival Estereo Picnic on Friday, but the concert was canceled.

Hawkins, born in Fort Worth, Texas, lived in California. Before the Foo Fighters he was with the Orange County band Sylvia, then joined Sass Jordan as their drummer. He also toured with Alanis Morissette as her drummer. He joined the Foo Fighters in 1997.

Hawkins also starred in Foo Fighters’ recently released horror-comedy film, “Studio 666,” in which a demonic force in a house the band is staying in seizes Grohl and makes him murderous.

The Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year.

Grohl was drummer of the iconic and influential grunge-rock band Nirvana. He founded the Foo Fighters after Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain died by suicide in 1994 and Nirvana broke up.

Foo Fighters’ hits include “Best of You,” “My Hero,” "Learn to Fly” and “All My Life,” among others.

Among the people expressing their condolences and remembrances was Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, who tweeted “I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power.”

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath called Hawkins “truly a great person and an amazing musician.”

Billy Idol tweeted, “So tragic. 💔 Rest in peace Taylor,” and Rick Springfield wrote on Twitter, “Rest in peace Taylor. Peace, love, and light to your family.”

Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

The Foo Fighters are among the acts scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3.

The band is nominated for a Grammy for best rock performance for “Making A Fire,” and members of the band, including Hawkins, are nominated for a songwriters award for “Waiting On A War.” The band has also been nominated for best rock album for “Medicine At Midnight.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.