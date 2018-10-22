Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Star Texas Christian University football player KaVontae Turpin was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in Fort Worth, officials said on Monday.

Turpin, an all-Big 12 wide receiver and kick returner, was picked up Sunday for misdemeanor assault at a Fort Worth, Texas, apartment complex, a police spokesman told NBC News.

KaVontae Turpin #25 of the TCU Horned Frogs reacts in the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018 in Austin, Texas. Tim Warner / Getty Images

The victim is Turpin’s girlfriend who was “dragged” across a parking lot and “slammed” to the ground late Saturday night, according to an arrest affidavit cited by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The girlfriend told police she’s been with Turpin for five years. The player became enraged when he believed she was sending pictures of herself to other people, according to the paper.

A witness told police that Turpin was “manhandling” the victim, “grabbing her from behind with one arm across her neck,” according to the Star-Telegram.

TCU football coach Gary Patterson, in a regularly scheduled conference call with reporters on Monday, said Turpin was immediately suspended from the team. The Horned Frogs' next game is Saturday at Big 12 rival Kansas.

"He's suspended," Patterson said. "We haven't received any information, a police report or anything. But he knows how all that goes. All of them (the players) do."

TCU said it’s monitoring the situation.

“Texas Christian University is aware that one of its students was recently arrested for a reported domestic situation. The university takes these types of reports very seriously and is continuing to gather information to determine next steps,” according to the university's statement.

“TCU expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies and adhere to state and federal law. The student also may face a charge of violating the University Code of Student Conduct, the results of which are independent and separate from any legal charges.”

The senior Turpin is a native of Monroe, Louisiana, and has scored 22 touchdowns in his Horned Frogs career.