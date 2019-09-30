Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Elisha Fieldstadt

A Georgia teen was fatally shot by a friend who mistook him for a deer while the two were out hunting together, according to police.

Bobby Lane, 17, was hunting in an area of heavy foliage Saturday when Hector Romero, 32, thought he saw a deer moving and fired his gun, according to a statement from the Glynn County Police Department.

Lane was wounded, and Romero immediately brought him out of the bush and to a gas station, the statement said. Lane was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death, along with the Glynn County Police Department.

Image: Elisha FieldstadtElisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.