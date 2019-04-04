Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 4, 2019, 8:52 PM GMT / Updated April 4, 2019, 9:27 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

A person who told authorities in Kentucky that he escaped from kidnappers after being held captive seven years is not Timmothy Pitzen — who went missing in 2011 after his mother was found dead in an Illinois motel room.

DNA tests indicate that the young man, who identified himself to authorities in Campbell County, Kentucky, on Wednesday morning, is not the boy from Aurora, Illinois, who disappeared at age 6.

His real name is Brian Michael Rini, 23, of Medina, Ohio, an official with the Newport Police Department in Kentucky told NBC News.

"Although we are disappointed that this turned out to be a hoax, we remain diligent in our search for Timmothy, as our missing person's case remains unsolved," officials with the Aurora Police Department said.

Rini told investigators on Wednesday that he escaped two kidnappers — described as white males with bodybuilder physiques, according to a Sharonville, Ohio, police report.

He said that he was staying at a Red Roof Inn with his abductors and that after he escaped, he ran across a bridge from Ohio into Kentucky, where he was found wandering the streets, according to police.

A woman who encountered Rini on Wednesday morning on a Kentucky street told NBC affiliate WLWT that the young man asked her to call 911.

"I asked him what was going on, and he told me he's been kidnapped and he's been traded through all these people," said the woman, who asked not to be identified. "He just wanted to go home. He needed help."

She said he looked as if he'd been beaten up and "had a really big bruise on his face."

Timmothy Pitzen disappeared when he was 6 years old and on a road trip with his mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, 43, in May 2011.

Timmothy's mother is believed to have picked up her son from school and taken him to a zoo and a water park in the Wisconsin Dells before she was found dead by what appeared to be suicide in a motel room in Rockford, Illinois, according to a police report and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Notes she left behind stated her son was safe but would never be found, authorities have said.

Timmothy's grandmother, Alana Anderson, told NBC News on Wednesday that she last saw her grandson when he was 6 1/2 years old.

"His mother left me a letter and she said that he would be with people who would love him and take care of him," Anderson said. "She felt that her life had come to an end and she was going to end her life and she didn't want to leave him without good parenting."

Anderson said she has never stopped thinking about her grandson and has prayed that when he was old enough, he would remember his family and contact them.

Kara Jacobs, Timmothy's maternal aunt, told NBC Chicago on Wednesday that Timmothy’s father in Iowa was "trying very hard to hold it together" as he waited to learn the identity of the man in Kentucky.

"We always felt very strongly that Tim was alive," Jacobs said. "What I've prayed about since he's been gone is that God will keep him close and take care of him. And that maybe, by some stroke of luck, he was with people who would love him."