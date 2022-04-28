A high school track star in Texas was fatally shot during a prom party this week, officials said.

Rashard Guinyard, a senior at Crowley High School, was killed in the Sunday shooting, according to the Crowley Independent School District.

Guinyard signed a track letter of intent to Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight Sunday, according to Fort Worth police. The victim had at least one gunshot wound, police said.

“Detectives learned that there was a large gathering at that location and unknown suspect(s) began firing weapons striking the victim as he and others attempted to flee the area on foot,” police said in a statement.

A second victim was shot “multiple” times, according to the statement. That person was in critical condition, police said.

Police on Thursday did not say if they have identified a suspect or suspects.

Guinyard’s relatives could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Crowley Independent School District said in a statement: “Rashard was a standout scholar and student-athlete with a bright future ahead of him.”

For the past four years, Guinyard competed with the Fort Worth Flyers Track Club, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported. His coaches, Gary Lane and Sorento Griggs, called him a leader.

Lane described him as “somebody that’s got energy, somebody that’s got work ethic, somebody to take charge."