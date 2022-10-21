Texas man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman, 21, who beat him at basketball, police and family say

A Dallas, Texas, man has been arrested, accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old woman after she beat him at a game of basketball, police and the victim's family say.

Cameron Hogg, 31, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in connection with the fatal Oct. 3 shooting of Asia Womack, 21, the Dallas Police Department announced.

Police said the shooting unfolded in the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue around 7:40 p.m. and responding officers discovered Womack on the sidewalk with “multiple gunshot wounds.”

She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Womack’s aunt told NBC Dallas Fort-Worth that she was killed over a basketball game.

Asia Womack. Courtesy Womack family

“We’re taking it kind of hard because it was senseless,” Juanita Smith told the station earlier this month. “I just don’t understand why you kill somebody over a basketball game.”

The family’s pastor John Delley with Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, told the station that the shooting happened at the end of the basketball game at a park when the shooter apparently couldn't accept defeat.

“When it goes to the extreme of such that you leave the scene, go to the house and get a gun and you come back,” he said. “I believe in forgiveness, but justice needs to be served."

A $5,000 reward for information was announced for tips leading to an arrest in Womack's death. Last week, police announced a warrant was issued for Hogg’s arrest. It's not clear why it took several days to ultimately take him into custody.

He was arraigned early Friday on charges of murder, fleeing police officer, and driving while intoxicated with his bond set to $1.75 million, court records show.

It’s not immediately clear if he has retained a lawyer yet.

A search of Dallas County’s felony and misdemeanor courts system found he had seven others casing ranging from aggravated robbery in 2009 to deadly conduct in 2021.

Asia’s mother, Andrea Womack, said her daughter was friends with Hogg and long trusted him.

“She took calls from him when he was in jail and would buy him whatever he needed,” she said to the Dallas Morning News. “She called him a brother.”

Womack’s obituary remembered her as a young woman who had a passion for basketball from an early age.

"Asia was designed like no other. Her gift was expressed through her love for basketball. She had a big heart filled with so much love, joy, and laughter. She had a smile that could brighten your day," it said.