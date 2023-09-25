El Paso Walmart shooter who targeted Hispanics agrees to pay more than $5 million to families

The El Paso Walmart shooter who killed 23 people in a racist rampage against Hispanics in 2019 has agreed to pay over $5 million in restitution to the victims’ families.

The 25-year-old shooter was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in prison in July after pleading guilty to federal hate crime charges in connection with the Aug. 3, 2019, attack.

Authorities previously said he was fueled by white nationalist ideas and had posted a diatribe against immigrants before launching his attack targeting Hispanics and armed with a rifle.

A court document filed Monday in the Western District of Texas entitled "joint motion on agreed restitution" says the shooter “agrees to pay restitution in the amount of $5,557,005.55 to the claimants."

The motion was granted and signed by U.S. District Judge David C. Guaderrama.

Joe Spencer, an attorney for the shooter, said Monday: The shooter "has accepted the amount of restitution that was determined by the United States probation department that is due to the victims.”

In the attack, Patrick Wood Crusius traveled almost 600 miles from North Texas to El Paso before opening fire on shoppers. Twenty-two people were injured in addition to the staggering death toll.

Minutes before the attack, he posted a hate-filled racist screed online in which he referred to an “invasion” of immigrants to the United States, the Justice Department said.

The shooter still faces a separate state trial in Texas, where he's charged with 23 counts of capital murder and could be eligible for the death penalty.