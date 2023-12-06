Texas shootings: Timeline of the string of attacks near San Antonio and in Austin

A suspect is in custody in Texas after six people were killed and three were injured in homicides and shootings near San Antonio and in Austin on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect, described only as a man in his 30s, is in the Travis County Jail in Austin on a charge of capital murder.

The killings took place over the course of eight hours in multiple locations. Here's where the suspect went:

Before 11 a.m.

The killing spree appears to have started sometime before 11 a.m., when a man and a woman in their 50s were found dead in a home in Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said his officers arrived at a home on Port Royal Street near San Antonio to find water coming out of the residence, according to a news briefing on Tuesday evening.

Salazar said the bodies had been relocated to the property, where they were "wedged inside a very small room." He said the suspect had "links to this house."

10:43 a.m.

An Austin Independent School District officer was shot in the leg while on a routine patrol near Northeast Early College High School, Interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson told reporters Tuesday night.

Wayne Sneed, the school district’s police chief, told NBC affiliate KXAN of Austin that the officer had been shot in the leg but was expected to survive.

The high school went into lockdown for several hours before students were released to their parents at a nearby recreation center. Police began searching for the gunman.

11:59 a.m.

Police received multiple calls about a double homicide on Shadywood Drive in South Austin, Henderson said. A male and female were killed.

4:57 p.m.

Austin police received a 911 call and found a male cyclist had been shot on West Slaughter Lane, Henderson said. His injuries were not life-threatening.

6:48 p.m.

Police received a call about a burglary at a residence on Austral Loop in Austin, according to police.

6:54 p.m.

An officer arrived at the home and found the suspect in the backyard.

The suspect "immediately opened fire," leaving the officer with multiple gunshot wounds, Henderson said.

The officer fired back at the suspect, who fled the home, according to the interim chief.

The officer is stable at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Henderson said.

“Later, officers went inside the residence to check the welfare of those inside,” she added. “Two apparent victims of the suspect were located inside with fatal injuries and pronounced deceased on scene.”

7:14 p.m.

A police pursuit ended when the suspect crashed and was arrested on State Highway 45 and Farm-to-Market Road 1826.

7:45 p.m.

Austin police called the Bexar County Sheriff's Office about the string of attacks in Texas' capital city, saying the suspect had links to a home on Port Royal Street near San Antonio, Salazar said.

Deputies went to the residence.

After seeing the water coming out of the home, "the decision was made to go ahead and force entry to the residence," the sheriff said.

Deputies "soon thereafter they began reporting that they found one body and then another," Salazar added.

The cause of death and the suspect's relationship to the victims were not immediately clear Wednesday afternoon.

"We believe that this person responsible for this is in custody in Austin right now," Salazar said.