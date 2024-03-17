Texas woman fatally shoots alleged kidnapper, sheriff's office says

A Texas woman told deputies she fatally shot her alleged kidnapper, according to police.

The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a 911 call from the woman Friday afternoon, who said she had been drugged and kidnapped, and "shot someone." She was identified as a 45-year-old woman from Montgomery, Texas.

"Her whereabouts were briefly unknown until it was determined to be near a winery in the 10800 block of East US Highway 290," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "The woman was able to describe a vehicle in which she was associated and the weapon that was used."

A deputy who arrived on the scene just miles northeast of Austin found the vehicle in the outside lane of westbound traffic. A man "in the front-seat area" was confirmed dead by emergency services personnel, the sheriff's office said.

The man was identified as a 49-year-old who lived in the Houston area.

The woman, who was nearby the scene, was taken to a local hospital.

The incident is under investigation.