Texas woman fatally shoots alleged kidnapper, sheriff's office says

The woman called 911 and said she had been drugged and kidnapped by the man she shot, according to the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office.
Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office police vehicle.
Gillespie County Sheriff's Office
By Mirna Alsharif and Austin Mullen

A Texas woman told deputies she fatally shot her alleged kidnapper, according to police.

The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a 911 call from the woman Friday afternoon, who said she had been drugged and kidnapped, and "shot someone." She was identified as a 45-year-old woman from Montgomery, Texas.

"Her whereabouts were briefly unknown until it was determined to be near a winery in the 10800 block of East US Highway 290," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "The woman was able to describe a vehicle in which she was associated and the weapon that was used."

A deputy who arrived on the scene just miles northeast of Austin found the vehicle in the outside lane of westbound traffic. A man "in the front-seat area" was confirmed dead by emergency services personnel, the sheriff's office said.

The man was identified as a 49-year-old who lived in the Houston area.

The woman, who was nearby the scene, was taken to a local hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

Mirna Alsharif

Breaking news reporter

Austin Mullen