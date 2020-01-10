The body of a third skier killed in an avalanche was found Thursday at an Idaho ski area, officials said.
"It is with a heavy heart that Silver Mountain confirms the last known skier in the avalanche has been recovered," Silver Mountain said in a statement Thursday. It said there are no more missing people reported.
Two others were killed in Tuesday's avalanche at the Wardner Peak area of Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg, which is in the northern part of the state. Five others were rescued on Tuesday, and officials believed all skiers had been accounted for.
But on Wednesday, a new search was launched after relatives reported that it had not heard from a skier who had been in the area.
The identity of the body found Thursday was not immediately disclosed.
The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the two people previously recovered as Carl William Dick Humphreys, 58, of Liberty Lake, Washington, and Scott Michael Parsons, 46, of Spokane Valley, Washington.
The sheriff’s office said that as many as three avalanches were reported Tuesday.
One skier who was rescued told NBC affiliate KHQ of Spokane that he was able to make a hole with his fist after the first avalanche before a second buried him further. That skier, Bill Fuzak, was reportedly trapped for around 50 minutes before he was rescued Tuesday.
'Maybe this is it': Skier describes being buried by avalancheJan. 9, 202001:43
The search for the third missing skier went on all day Wednesday before being called off for the night, and then resumed Thursday morning.
A helicopter out of Montana which is able to detect reflections from cell phones and other items got "reflective hits" and that led searchers to the area where the third body was found, Sheriff Mike Gunderson said Thursday shortly after the discovery.
The weather broke Thursday, which allowed the helicopter to fly, Gunderson said. The sheriff said avalanches are a danger in back-country areas but even at ski resorts “when you ski these black diamonds in some of these remote areas, it’s something that we always have to be mindful of.”