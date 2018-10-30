Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Janelle Griffith

Three people were found dead at a home in Charlton County, near the Florida-Georgia state line.

Two women and one teenager are dead, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The bodies were discovered by the father of one of the women found dead, according to NBC affiliate WTLV.

It was unclear how the three died, but the agency said there is no immediate threat to the community.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it would release more information once next of kin had been notified.