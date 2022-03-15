A lawyer who was jailed in China for two years after participating in the 1989 Tiananmen Square protest was killed Monday in his New York office, officials said.

Li Jinjin, 66, an immigration lawyer, was found fatally stabbed in his Queen’s office Monday shortly before noon, according to the New York City Police Department.Officers responded to a report of an assault in progress at the office in the Flushing neighborhood, where they found Li “unconscious and unresponsive” with “stab wounds to his body and neck,” police said.

Li, of Great Neck on Long Island, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Xiaoning Zhang, 25, of Queens, was arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

It was not clear Tuesday if she had retained a lawyer or made an initial appearance in court. Efforts to reach her and and her relatives on Tuesday were not successful.

Additional information about the alleged slaying was not released by police.

Li, who also went by the first name Jim, was often quoted by news organizations looking for insight or commentary on the Chinese dissident community or on relations between China and the West. He also represented some Chinese expatriates living in the U.S. who were considered fugitives by that country.

Before his imprisonment for protesting, Li had been a legal adviser to an independent labor union that had challenged China’s government on worker rights. He settled in New York after seeking asylum in the country.