The internet is captivated by TikTok's 'Aged' filter

TikTok’s viral Aged filter is drawing mixed reactions online, causing some to express horror at how they might age, while others are embracing seeing themselves grow old.

The filter, which overlays the face in real time, deepens wrinkles and adds facial sagging. For many, it also thins the lips and exacerbates hyperpigmentation.

Its hyper-realism has pushed Gen-Z and Millennial TikTok users to confront existential fears about the unavoidable process of aging in a culture that commonly associates beauty with a youthful appearance.

In a video that received 1.5 million likes, one user spoofed her updated skincare routine “ever since I used the aged filter.” The post showed the creator vigorously washing and applying products to her face before finishing off with a thorough ice rolling and gua sha regimen.

Multiple commenters claimed they purchased retinol the same day they used the filter. Another TikTok user captured her reaction to her “Aged” face by slathering her face in sunscreen.

“That filter really hurt my feelings,” one commenter wrote. “Gonna be bathing in retinol and sunscreen from now on.”

Some also wondered whether they should consider cosmetic procedures to slow down the effects of aging.

“Is it really worth pumping my face full of Botox every three months?” one user said in a TikTok video with the filter on. “And what do I do about jowls? I don’t want those. I will never want those.”

The filter’s realism has also spurred attempts to gauge its accuracy by comparing users’ and celebrities’ current faces to its artificially generated effects on photos of their younger selves. Some have found the filter to be spot-on in predicting how people aged, while others showcased dramatic disparities between the filter and reality.

But several viral iterations of the trend have focused on accepting, and even welcoming, the prospect of aging. One user racked up more than 2.3 million likes after remarking in a TikTok video that her Aged self looks like a fun aunt who’ll “tell you dirty jokes and let you sneak an extra cookie while your mom isn’t looking.”

Another wrote in her video that she cannot wait to meet her older self. Some in the comments, however, were quick to point out that the filter appears to have aged certain users more gracefully than others.

“why did it age you like 10 years and it aged me 70,” read one comment, which received more than 36,000 likes.

Some users also found comfort in being greeted by the familiar faces of their parents or grandparents after applying the filter. One creator posted a TikTok comparing her Aged face to a photo of her late grandmother.

“I almost had a heart attack when I put this filter on my face, and it’s not for the same reasons that everybody else is. I don’t care about aging,” she said in the video. “But take this in. I look just like my grandmother.”

Another creator expressed her surprise at how much she resembled her mother, joking that she could now see herself making the same critical comments about someone’s weight or the cleanliness of their apartment.

One user, an actress and filmmaker with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, took the trend as an opportunity to remind her audience that aging is in itself a privilege.

“As someone who was told I wouldn’t live to see my 30th birthday, this filter made me feel some things,” she wrote in her video.