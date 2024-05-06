Tom Brady caught on camera warning comic about Robert Kraft massage joke at Netflix roast

Sure-fire Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady might be able to take a joke — but apparently not when his pal's being roasted.

Brady lashed out at funnyman Jeff Ross during Sunday's "The Roast of Tom Brady" on Netflix, which was livestreamed, after the roast master took aim at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the football executive's 2019 visit to a Florida massage parlor.

“And on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft’s office and said ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made,’” Ross said during the Netflix roast. “'Would you like a massage?'"

A smiling Brady initially appeared to take the shot at his former employer in stride. But then seconds later got up from his seat, reached the podium and whispered to Ross: “Don’t say that s--- again."

Ross kept smiling, thew up his hands and said "OK, OK, OK" before the show went on without any Will Smith/Chris Rock-syle drama.

The whole moment was caught on camera and microphones picked up Brady's admonishment during the live special.

Kraft was accused of paying for sex acts at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, in January 2019. The Patriots owner pleaded not guilty, but issued a public apology for what happened.

But more than 1 1/2 years later, Florida prosecutors dropped solicitation charges after an appeals court ruled video and audio surveillance of Kraft was inadmissible. The court said Jupiter police violated the rights of Kraft and others when they secretly installed video cameras inside massage rooms.

Brady curiously drew the line at Kraft during a night filled with offensive jokes, which included shots at the QB's family and love life — and even one-liners about deceased teammate and accused murderer Aaron Hernandez.

Brady used Hernandez in his roast of tight end Rob Gronkowski.

"The bar for Patriots tight ends was pretty low back then, block, catch, don't murder," Brady said to a room of mixed laughs and groans.

Comic Nikki Glaser teased former Pats wide receiver Randy Moss also made light of Hernandez's jailhouse suicide.