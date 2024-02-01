Travis Kelce gushes about Taylor Swift in new interview: ‘Nothing but a wonderful year’

Travis Kelce is shaking off any hate surrounding his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed about his relationship with the singer in a new interview, reflecting on public interest in the couple and how he’s learned to shut out the noise, something Swift has “dealt with it forever,” he said on “The Pat McAfee Show."

In between discussions of Kelce’s upcoming championship game, when the Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl, McAfee prompted Kelce to talk about people thinking their relationship wasn’t genuine.

“I think at the beginning, a lot of football people just thought it was fake,” McAfee said. “But now, people can’t help but realize, Travis is phenomenal at football ... and he’s in love.”

“It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it?” Kelce responded.

“Hopefully everybody realizes we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man. It’s nothing more than that,” he added.

He then addressed those who want to make the couple “the enemy” or “paint” them as a negative aspect of the NFL and pop culture.

“We just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it,” he said. “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. But it’s been nothing but just a wonderful year.”

He acknowledged, however, that he and Swift do “hear the hate.”

“We hear it, but we hardly ever talk about. It’s nothing to even talk about, nothing to really bring up,” he said.

Kelce and Swift started dating several weeks before her first appearance at a Chiefs game on Sept. 24. She’s since attended more than 10 games, including the AFC championship game Jan. 28, when the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10. Swift celebrated with her boyfriend and his family on the field after the game and shared a passionate kiss with Kelce.

Kelce has returned the favor by traveling to Argentina for a memorable “Eras Tour” concert in November.

While Kelce will not be attending the Grammy Awards Feb. 4, where Swift is up for album of the year, among several nominations, he noted that he wishes he could go and “watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for.”