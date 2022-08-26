IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Two dead, two wounded in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter

A suspect, Kenneth Gibbs, was taken into custody Thursday night. Police said Gibbs had stayed at the shelter, the Harbor House Christian Center, before.
Syndication: The Gleaner
Officers respond to a shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson, Kentucky, on Thursday night. Denny Simmons / The Gleaner via USA Today Network
By Kurt Chirbas and Claire Cardona

Two people are dead and two others wounded in a shooting at a Kentucky homeless shelter Thursday night, police said.

Henderson Police Chief Sean McKinney said officers received a call at 7:40 p.m. of shots fired at Harbor House Christian Center and found four people with gunshot wounds.

The department later confirmed that two of the people shot had died from their injuries. Sgt. Lucas Oliver said the surviving victims were believed to be in stable condition as of early Friday morning.

A suspect, Kenneth Gibbs, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, McKinney said earlier.

McKinney said police were able to identify Gibbs, who had stayed at the shelter before, as the suspect with the help of witnesses.

At 9:47 p.m., officers patrolling the area spotted Gibbs' vehicle at the Hayes Boat Ramp, less than three miles from the shelter, McKinney said.

Minutes later, police found Gibbs, who was still armed, and took him into custody, he said.

It was not immediately clear what charges Gibbs faces, whether he has a connection to the victims or if the victims were also shelter residents.

Harbor House assists men in need, according to its Facebook page. Its residents were relocated for the night while police investigated, McKinney said.

Henderson is a city of about 28,000 just south of Evansville, Indiana, along the Ohio River.

Kurt Chirbas

Kurt Chirbas is a senior editor for NBC News based in New York.

Claire Cardona

Claire Cardona is a breaking news editor for NBC News Digital based in Texas.

Chantal Da Silva contributed.