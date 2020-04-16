Two felons break out of Wisconsin prison, residents told 'lock your doors'

Watch live: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy holds coronavirus briefing

"Please lock your doors, and stay home. See anyone suspicious call 911," the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said in a statement..

By David K. Li

Two felons broke out of a maximum-security Wisconsin prison, and nearby residents were urged to "lock your doors," authorities said Thursday,

James Newman, 37, and Thomas Deering, 46, are inmates at the Columbia Correctional Facility in Portage, about 40 miles north of Madison, state prison records show.

"Report of inmate escape at Columbia Correctional Facility (CCI) please lock your doors, and stay home. See anyone suspicious call 911," according to a statement by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Newman has firearm, kidnapping and theft convictions. Deering has been convicted for sexual assault, kidnapping and battery.

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.