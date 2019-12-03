Two members of Georgetown's basketball team have been "immediately" thrown off the team, the university said Monday.
Starting point guard James Akinjo and backup forward Josh LeBlanc "will not be playing for the men's basketball team effective immediately and will not be members of the team for the remainder of the season," according to a statement by the team's coach, Patrick Ewing.
In a follow-up Tuesday, Georgetown Athletic Director Lee Reed said Akinjo and LeBlanc had expressed an interest in transferring, but that the school was investigating allegations "reported publicly" against three players. He specifically said Akinjo was not one of them, but did not address whether LeBlanc was involved.
"While Georgetown refrains from commenting on individual students," Reed said, "we take student conduct issues very seriously."
Both Akinjo and LeBlanc were key contributors to the Hoyas (4-3). Akinjo had started all seven games so far, averaging 13.4 points and a team-high 4.4 assists a game. LeBlanc was averaging 7.2 points per game and 2.7 rebounds over six games.